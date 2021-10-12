CT Man Nabbed For Knifepoint Robbery At Dunkin' Donuts

A Connecticut man was arrested after allegedly robbing a Dunkin Donuts at knifepoint.

The robbery took place around 4:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 11, in Windham County, in Killingly.

According to Connecticut State Police, two store employees reported they were working when a man, later identified as Peter James, age 22, of Killingly, approached the counter and said "Give me everything in your drawer."

He then said, “I am not joking” and displayed what appeared to be a steak knife in his hand, state police said.

The employees complied.

James left the store on foot in a northbound direction.

No injuries were reported.

Patrol Troopers and detectives developed a suspect matching the description of James.

He was located at his apartment and provided a full confession to the robbery.

