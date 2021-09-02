CT Man Nabbed For Kidnapping After Stealing Car With 6-Month-Old Baby Inside, Police Say

A 37-year-old Connecticut man has been charged with kidnapping after allegedly stealing a vehicle with a 6-month-old baby inside.

Richardson Wong-Aponte was arrested on Monday, Feb. 8, for stealing the vehicle around 4:13 p.m., Feb. 8, in Hamden, said Hamden Police Captain Ronald Smith.

According to police, officers responded to Dixwell Avenue and. Woodin Street on the report of the stolen vehicle with the baby inside.

When officers arrived on the scene they found that the driver of the vehicle had entered a local store, leaving the keys to the vehicle in the ignition, Smith said.

While the driver was inside, Wong-Aponte, a Hamden resident, allegedly entered the vehicle and fled southbound on Dixwell Avenue with the vehicle and child inside.

Smith said an Amber Alert was immediately issued as well as BOLO to the surrounding police department and the state police.

With the assistance of the Yale University Police Department and New Haven Police Department Wong-Aponte, was located within an hour at 5:30 p.m., with the vehicle and the baby, which was unharmed.

Aponte was charged with:

Kidnapping

Risk of injury to a minor

Larceny

He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Wong-Aponte was further charged with four outstanding arrest warrants. The warrants originate from West Haven Orange and Milford.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.