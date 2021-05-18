CT Man Nabbed For Domestic Violence After Massive Manhunt Shuts Down Beach Area

A 32-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested for alleged domestic violence after he strangled a woman and held a knife to her throat before running from police.

The incident began around 1:30 a.m., Monday, May 17, in New Haven County when Milford Police responded to a possible domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived on the scene, the victim said she was in a verbal argument with Anthony Sliney, of West Haven, who then threw coffee at the victim.

Sliney left the scene prior to police arrival, police said.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., Connecticut State Police reported they had another domestic violence incident in Derby involving the victim and Sliney.

The victim was currently at Bridgeport Hospital and disclosed further information regarding the incident that occurred earlier in Milford.

Milford Police detectives went to speak with the victim who told officers she was too scared to give information earlier but the following events actually took place. Sliney threw coffee at the victim and took her phone.

When the victim attempted to get her phone back, Sliney took out a knife and held it to her throat, and threatened her. He then put down the knife and strangled the victim until she almost passed out, police said.

It was determined by Milford Police Detectives that Sliney was in the area of Walnut Beach. Officers arrived and when they approached Sliney he took off on foot into the marsh and wooded area.

Silver Sands State Park was temporarily closed, Milford Police set up a perimeter and an extensive search for Sliney was conducted on foot, by K9, and by drone, but he managed to elude police and after the search, limited officers remained in the general area.

At approximately 5 p.m. Sliney was located in the area of Walnut Beach and taken into custody.

Sliney was charged with:

Assault

Strangulation

Threatening

Disorderly conduct

He was held on a $100,000 bond and appeared in Milford Court on Tuesday, May 18.

