CT Man Nabbed For Criminal Weapons Possession After Fleeing From Cops, Police Say

Police on Long Island arrested a Connecticut man for alleged criminal possession of a weapon after he attempted to flee from police during a traffic stop.

Nassau County Police arrested the 25-year-old just before 4 p.m., Friday, June 11, for criminal possession of a weapon after he refused to cooperate with police during a traffic stop in Plainview.

According to detectives, officers observed a man driving a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle on Sunnyside Boulevard with an improperly displayed license plate.

The driver, identified as Isaac Cabanas, of New London, Connecticut, entered a 7-Eleven parking lot without signaling and when he came out of the store, the officer began to conduct an investigation regarding the motorcycle’s registration.

According to police, Cabanas was uncooperative, refused to comply with the officer’s commands, and attempted to get on the motorcycle to flee the scene.

When the officer grabbed the motorcycle to prevent Cabanas from leaving he got off the motorcycle and fled northbound on Sunnyside Boulevard on foot.

While running, Cabanas was spotted dropping an item on the side of the road, which was a handgun, police said.

Cabanas was captured a short distance away and arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and obstructing governmental administration.

