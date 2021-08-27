Contact Us
CT Man Killed During Crash One Day After 35th Birthday

Connecticut State Police said a Hartford County man was killed during a crash one day after his 35th birthday.
Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

A Connecticut man was killed one day after his 35th birthday when he hit a metal beam guide rail and was thrown into the highway.

Hartford County resident Michael Jon Skorupski was killed while driving a 2009 Suzuki GSX motorcycle on Route 571 just after midnight on Friday, Aug. 27 in Berlin, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, Skorupski was in the left lane of two when for an unknown reason he lost control of the motorcycle, struck the metal beam guide rail on the median causing him to become separated from the vehicle.

The motorcycle continued west before coming to uncontrolled final rest on the right shoulder. 

Skorupski, of New Britain, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene, state police said.

The motorcycle was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. 

This case remains under investigation. 

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060, at Troop H, at 860-534-1098, or through email at john.wilson@ct.gov

Furthermore, if you have a vehicle equipped with a dashcam and were driving through the area at the time of the collision, you are also asked to contact TFC Wilson.

