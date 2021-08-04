CT Man In His 20s Injured During Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man injured.

The incident took place around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Hartford County when police were responding to the area of 56 Judson St., for a Shot Spotter activation, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a Honda Accord that struck a telephone pole and a man in his 20s who suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the shots were fired from a Nissan and were able to track the suspect vehicle to the Bedford Street area, Boisvert said.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and take two occupants into custody in relation to the shooting without incident.

The shooting remains under investigation.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

