Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: All CT Counties Now Classified As Areas With 'Substantial' Community Transmission
Police & Fire

CT Man In His 20s Injured During Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hartford police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man in his 20s injured.
Hartford police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man in his 20s injured. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Police in Connecticut are investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man injured.

The incident took place around 10:55 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Hartford County when police were responding to the area of 56 Judson St., for a Shot Spotter activation, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a Honda Accord that struck a telephone pole and a man in his 20s who suffered from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police confirmed that the shots were fired from a Nissan and were able to track the suspect vehicle to the Bedford Street area, Boisvert said. 

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle and take two occupants into custody in relation to the shooting without incident. 

The shooting remains under investigation. 

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.