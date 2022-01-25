CT Man In His 20s Found Shot On Street, Police Say

Police are investigating after a man was found shot on a Connecticut street.

The shooting took place around 11:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 24, when Hartford Police officers responded to the area of 5 Fales Street on a Shotspotter activation, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Upon arrival, a victim was located suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a male in his 20s, was transported to an area hospital for treatment, Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Detectives responded and assumed the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

