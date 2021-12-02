CT Man Found Shot To Death On Street By Citizen, Police Say

A Connecticut man was found shot to death on a city street after he was found by a citizen.

Devonte Downer, age 22, was found around midnight on Wednesday, Dec. 1, in the rear of 158 Magnolia St., in Hartford.

At around 11:20 p.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of 27 Enfield St., for a Shot Spotter call, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, of the Hartford Police.

Responding officers conducted a thorough canvass of the area and did not locate any evidence of a shooting, Boisvert said.

Approximately 30 minutes later, dispatch received a call from a citizen who located a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the rear of 158 Magnolia Street, approximately one block away, he added.

Life-saving measures were applied by officers and responding EMS.

Downer was transported to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Downer, a Hartford resident, is the city's 34th homicide victim of the year.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

