Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: State Police Asking For Info In Fatal Crash That Killed CT Man
Police & Fire

CT Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Hartford police found a city man shot to death inside a vehicle when they responded to an accident call.
Hartford police found a city man shot to death inside a vehicle when they responded to an accident call. Photo Credit: Hartford Police Department

A Connecticut man who had been shot multiple times may have been trying to drive himself to the hospital was found dead inside the vehicle when police responded to an accident call.

The victim, identified as Desmond Wray, age 35, was found around 11:31 a.m., Thursday, July 29, when in Hartford, in the area of Greenfield Street.

Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting. While officers were on the scene, dispatch received a report of a motor vehicle accident in the area of Greenfield Street at Oakland Terrace, said Hartford PD Lt. Aaron Boisvert. 

Upon arrival to the accident scene, officers located the sole occupant of the vehicle unresponsive, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

 Life-saving measures were applied until the arrival of EMS. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Boisvert said. 

Police believe Wray may have been attempting to drive himself to the hospital when he died. 

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.