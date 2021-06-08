CT Man Found Dead Near Overturned Canoe, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was reported missing has been found dead near an overturned canoe in a lake.

The man was found early Tuesday, June 8, in Winchester Lake in Litchfield County, said Will Healey with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was reported missing on Monday, June 7, Healey said.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded to the lake where the Winchester Fire Department recovered the deceased man near an overturned canoe.

His vehicle was located near the Winchester Lake boat launch.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, Healey said.

