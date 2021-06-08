Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CT State Police Investigating Deadly Shooting Outside Law Office
Police & Fire

CT Man Found Dead Near Overturned Canoe, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man's body was found dead near an overturned canoe in a Connecticut lake.
A man's body was found dead near an overturned canoe in a Connecticut lake. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man who was reported missing has been found dead near an overturned canoe in a lake.

The man was found early Tuesday, June 8, in Winchester Lake in Litchfield County, said Will Healey with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

The man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of his family, was reported missing on Monday, June 7, Healey said.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police responded to the lake where the Winchester Fire Department recovered the deceased man near an overturned canoe.

His vehicle was located near the Winchester Lake boat launch.

The State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, Healey said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.