CT Man Found Asleep In School Bus Busted With 11 Pounds Of Marijuana, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was found asleep inside a school bus was allegedly busted with more than 11 pounds of marijuana.

New Haven County resident Brendan O'Connor, age 55, of Milford, was arrested shortly after 5 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 19, after employees of a local school bus company arrived for work to find a suspicious vehicle parked in the bus yard, said the Orange Police Department.

Officers checked the area for the driver and found O'Connor asleep inside one of the school buses, police said.

O'Connor was taken into custody and his car was seized for the investigation as there was a large bag of marijuana inside it, police said.

A search warrant was obtained and a total of approximately 11-and-half pounds of marijuana, packaging materials, scales, and cash was seized from O'Connor's vehicle, police added.

O'Connor was held on $25,000 bond and was arraigned in Superior Court in Derby this morning on the charges of:

Operating a drug factory

Sale of more than 1Kg of cannabis

Criminal trespass

