CT Man Facing Charges After Fatal Mass Turnpike Crash

One person was killed in a crash involving a Freightliner tractor-trailer, a 2020 Toyota Camry, and a 2008 Toyota Sienna van in Western Massachusetts.

At 3:22 p.m. Friday, April 23, troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Lee responded to the crash on the eastbound side of the Massachusetts Turnpike in Becket.

Preliminary investigation by state police and the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office indicates that the tractor-trailer was eastbound approaching Mile Marker 15 when traffic in front of the truck began to slow because of traffic.

Evidence suggests the truck struck the rear of the Camry and pushed that car into the Sienna, state police said.

Both occupants of the Camry were transported to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

The operator, identified as Gary Litwin, age 69, of Ludlow, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The passenger, a 66-year-old Ludlow woman, sustained serious injuries.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, a 67-year-old man from West Granby, in Hartford County, Connecticut, was not injured.

Following an investigation by troopers and the District Attorney’s Office, he will be charged criminally, Massachusetts State Police said.

His name and the exact charges will be released by the District Attorney’s Office on Monday, April 26.

The operator of the Sienna, a 39-year-old West Springfield woman, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield for examination of possible injuries.

The investigation is being conducted by:

Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police,

Mass State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County,

Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section,

Mass State Police Crime Scene Services Section,

Mass State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section,

Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Lee Fire and EMS and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The rescue response and crash investigation required lane closures at various times until 8:40 p.m. Friday.

