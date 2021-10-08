CT Man Dies In Crash With School Bus Carrying Dozens Of Children

A motorcyclist from Connecticut died after crashing into a school bus filled with kids near the Massachusetts border.

Massachusetts State Police investigators were called to a crash involving a motorcyclist and school bus in Hampden County at approximately 3:30 p.m. in Wales on Wednesday, Oct. 6 near the intersection of Stafford Road and Ainsworth Hill Road.

Police said that the 53-year-old driver of a 2004 Yamaha R1 motorcycle died from injuries sustained in the crash, which involved a bus with more than two dozen children who were uninjured and treated by paramedics at the scene for minor injuries.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which is believed to have been head-on. Any child on the bus was transported back to school for further evaluation, with some sustaining “some bumps or bruises,” according to school officials.

The motorcyclist's place of residence in Connecticut has not yet been released.

