CT Man Charged In Connection To Hit-Run Involving Massachusetts State Lieutenant

A Connecticut man has been charged in connection to a hit-and-run crash that injured a Massachusetts State Police lieutenant.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 16 when the trooper was outside his cruiser on northbound I-495 north in Middlesex County, in the Town of Hopkinton, checking on another truck stopped on the shoulder when he was sideswiped, said Massachusetts State Police.

Massachusetts State Police troopers, in conjunction with Connecticut State Police and New Haven Police, developed probable cause that Perry Livingston, a 40-year-old from New Haven, was the operator of the tractor-trailer that hit the lieutenant.

Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Livingston and arrested him on Saturday, June 19 at his residence in New Haven.

Connecticut State Police located the tractor-trailer Livingston was operating in Milford, Connecticut; it was unoccupied. The tractor-trailer was seized pending a search warrant.

Livingston was transported to Troop I-Bethany where he is facing charges that have not yet been released.

Livingston is scheduled to appear at New Haven Superior Court on Monday, June 21 where he will face extradition proceedings.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.