CT Man Busted With Large 'Magic Mushroom' Grow Operation, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested after police helping firefighters responding to a house fire allegedly found a large hallucinogenic "mushroom" grow room.

The incident took place on Monday, March 29, when the East Hartford Fire Department responded to 449 Burnside Avenue for an active kitchen fire, said East Hartford Police Lt. Joshua Litwin.

The fire department notified police that they discovered what appeared to be a "mushroom" grow operation within the home," Litwin said..

A further investigation by police revealed the mushrooms and operation were drug-related, evidence included enclosed grow tents with irrigation piping, humidity controls, and lighting, as well as hundreds of “magic mushrooms” or “shrooms," which have a psychoactive hallucinogenic compound in various stages of growth, Litwin said.

Resident Maurice Beverly, age 32, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of hallucinogenic substance

Possession with intent to sell a hallucinogenic substance

Operating a drug factory

Possession of over half-ounce of marijuana.

He was released and is due to appear in court in May.

