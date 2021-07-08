CT Man Busted With 145 Vials Of Crack, Other Drugs After Spotted Making Deal, Police Say

A Connecticut man was allegedly busted with 145 vials of crack cocaine, heroin, and other drugs after police spotted him making a deal on a city street.

The bust took place around 3:45 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, when Waterbury Police Department’s Gang Task Force and Street Crimes Unit saw area resident Yamil Carreras, age 42, conducting drug deals in the area of Baldwin Street, said Sgt. Robert Davis.

After officers stopped Carreras, a search uncovered:

145 vials of crack cocaine (55.6 grams);

24 bags of cocaine (2.8 grams);

54 bags of heroin;

$507 in cash;

A loaded Smith and Wesson 9MM semi-automatic pistol.

Carreras is prohibited from carrying firearms, due to a felony conviction involving illegal drug sales in 2014, Davis said.

Carreras was arrested and charged with;

Criminal possession of a pistol or revolver;

Criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition;

Possession of a high capacity magazine;

Carrying a pistol without a permit;

Possession of a ½ or more of cocaine in free base form;

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell;

Illegal possession near a school.

Carreras is currently being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

