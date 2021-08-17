CT Man Arrested For Leaving Dog In Hot Car With No Water Or Air, Police Say

A 74-year-old Connecticut man has been arrested for cruelty to animals after allegedly leaving his animal in a hot vehicle with no water or air conditioning.

New Haven County resident Michael Cappetoo, of Milford, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 16, after police responded to the Walmart parking lot located at 1365 Boston Post Road on the report of a dog left in a vehicle that appeared to be in distress.

An investigation led to the arrest of Cappetto who is accused of leaving his dog in the car for approximately one hour with no water and no air conditioning.

He was charged with cruelty to animals and released on a promise to appear ticket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.