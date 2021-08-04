CT Man, 25, Found Shot To Death In Apartment, Police Say

A 25-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death inside his apartment after police responded to a report of shots fired in the area.

The murdered man was found around 12:46 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 4, On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in Hartford.

Officers were dispatched to 69 Blue Hills Ave., on a report of gunfire damage inside the building.

Officers were directed to a common stairwell, where they observed evidence of gunfire. While checking the well-being of the residents of the building, they located a dead man, identified as Zayon. Collier, of Hartford, inside one of the apartments, with apparent gunshot wounds, said Hartford PD Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

"It is believed that the homicide is in connection to a citizen report of shots fired in the area overnight, in which a lengthy canvass of the area did not produce any evidence of gunfire," Boisvert said.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions responded and assumed the investigation.

