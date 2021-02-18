CT High School Student Killed In Shooting

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for information in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old high school student.

The student, who attended New London High School, was found around 6:22 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17, when EMS responded to the area of Grand St. and Elm St., in New London, for the report of shots fired with an injured person in the roadway, authorities said.

Once on the scene, the male teen was found and declared dead by paramedics, New London Police said.

Police say the incident does not appear to be a random act and the investigation remains active.

The victim attended New London High School, according to Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie, who said the student's death was an “incredibly sad loss," in an announcement to school members.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and to the entire school community of which this student was a beloved part,” Ritchie said.

Ritchie said the school system has both district-level and school-level crisis intervention teams made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, families, and school personnel at difficult times such as this.

"Counselors are available at all schools for any students or staff members who may need support surrounding this loss," she added.

Anyone who has information and/or video concerning this shooting incident is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

