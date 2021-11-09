CT Deli Heavily Damaged By Fire

A popular Connecticut deli and bakery was heavily damaged by an overnight fire.

The fire started around 11:15 p.m., Monday, Nov. 8 at the New London County Avventura Bakery & Deli in Stonington, said Stonington Fire Chief Eric Heath.

Heath said the department was alerted to the fire by numerous 911 calls and an alarm.

The first arriving units found heavy smoke and fire inside the deli that is known for its sweet treats and stacked sandwiches.

Once on scene, firefighters from Stonington and several other departments were able to douse the flames within an hour, Heath said.

No one was injured, but the inside of the business received "significant" damage and will have to be completely rebuilt, the chief said.

The business posted to Facebook that it will be closed until the business can be rebuilt.

"A BIG thank you to all the firefighters who were on the scene within minutes and saved the building and our business from having a total loss!" they added.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, Heath added

