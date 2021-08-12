Cruiser Rammed During Execution Of Search Warrants At CT Hotel, Police Say

An Audi rammed a police vehicle in an effort to get away as officers served two search warrants at a Connecticut hotel related to narcotics and firearms-related crimes, according to authorities.

The incident took place in Hartford County at the Hawthrone Suites, located at 191 Spencer St., in Manchester on Thursday, Aug. 12.

Police officers, along with the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST), and East Central Narcotics Task Force, executed two search warrants on two rooms at the hotel and seized both firearms and narcotics, said Manchester Police Department Lt. Ryan Shea.

During the operation, members of CREST encountered two vehicles in the parking lot of the hotel unrelated to the investigation.

One of the vehicles, a white Audi SQ5, rammed a South Windsor Police Department vehicle in an effort to flee upon seeing other law enforcement vehicles.

The officer was not injured as a result of the collision, but the suspect pushed the SWPD vehicle in order to flee the area and proceeded west on Spencer St. toward East Hartford at a high rate of speed, Shea said.

A second vehicle, believed to be a white Jeep Cherokee, also fled the area and followed the Audi at a high rate of speed.

The Audi was later determined to have been stolen out of Tolland and was recovered in Wethersfield with heavy damage later Thursday morning, he said.

The search warrant executions were a result of an investigation stemming from firearms, narcotics, and other criminal activity in the area of 191 Spencer St.

"Over the course of this year, officers have responded to this location a total of 140 times for incidents involving narcotics, noise complaints, trespasses, thefts, burglaries to motor vehicles, weapons, and other offenses," Shea said.

Investigators are requesting anyone who may have witnessed the vehicles involved in the collision with the SWPD vehicle contact the Manchester Police Department at 860-645-5500.

