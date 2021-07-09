Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Bethel Teen Accused Of Masturbating In Department-Store Parking Lot
Police & Fire

Connecticut Man Shot Dead On City Street, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A 30-year-old New Haven man was shot dead on a city street.
A 30-year-old New Haven man was shot dead on a city street. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man on a city street.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m., Sept. 5 in New Haven County.

According to Officer Scott Shumway of the New Haven Police, the department received multiple 911 calls regarding gunfire on Chamberlain Street, between Chamberlain Place and Forbes Avenue. 

Responding officers located a 30-year-old North Branford man who was struck by gunfire. 

The victim, identified as Zaire Luciano, was pronounced dead on the scene.

New Haven Police Investigative Services and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. 

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.