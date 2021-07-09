Connecticut Man Shot Dead On City Street, Police Say

Police in Connecticut are asking the public for help in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man on a city street.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m., Sept. 5 in New Haven County.

According to Officer Scott Shumway of the New Haven Police, the department received multiple 911 calls regarding gunfire on Chamberlain Street, between Chamberlain Place and Forbes Avenue.

Responding officers located a 30-year-old North Branford man who was struck by gunfire.

The victim, identified as Zaire Luciano, was pronounced dead on the scene.

New Haven Police Investigative Services and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the Police contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477, or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.

