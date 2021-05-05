Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Connecticut Man Nabbed Stealing $1,800 In Steaks, Seafood From Store, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A New Haven man was arrested allegedly attempting to steal more than $1,800 worth of meat and seafood from a Milford Costco.
A New Haven man was arrested allegedly attempting to steal more than $1,800 worth of meat and seafood from a Milford Costco. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man has been arrested for allegedly stealing more than $1,800 in meat and seafood from a store and then attacking store employees.

Pedro Hanlan, age 25, of New Haven, was arrested on Friday, April 23, after Milford Police responded to Costco at 1718 Boston Post Road on the report of a breach of peace incident. 

An investigation led to the arrest of Hanlan who is accused of attempting to steal over $1,860 worth of seafood and meat from the store and assaulting two store employees after he was confronted. 

Hanlan was arrested and charged with:

  • Larceny
  • Robbery
  • Assault
  • Breach of peace

He is being held on a $2,500 bond. 

