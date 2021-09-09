Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Breaking News: CT Tornado Touchdown Confirmed By National Weather Service
Police & Fire

Connecticut Man Found Shot To Death On City Street, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A New Haven man was found shot to death on a street in New Haven.
A Connecticut man was found shot to death after police responded to a shot spotter alert.

The discovery was made around 8:15 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, on Newhall Street, in New Haven. 

Trequon Lawrence, age 27, was rushed by American Medical Response to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead, said Officer Scott Shumway, of the New Haven Police Department.

New Haven Police Investigative Services and Bureau of Identification responded to the scene and continue to investigate.

Lawrence was a New Haven resident.

Police ask that any witnesses contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. 

Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-8477.

