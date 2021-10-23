'Confused' Driver Busted For DUI In Fairfield County, Police Say

A swerving driver in Fairfield County was allegedly intoxicated when he was busted by police after parking partially on the grass and sidewalk of an area roadway, police said.

In Darien, an officer responded to the intersection of Post Road and Dubois Street shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13, where there were reports of a white Acura that was swerving in the area without headlights on, police said.

Upon arrival at the intersection, police said that the officer located the vehicle in the grass and sidewalk on Post Road, and they located the driver, Norwalk resident Daniel Church nearby the vehicle.

According to police, Church “appeared to be confused and had glassy and red eyes,’ with the smell of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

Church was put through standardized field sobriety testing, which he failed, and was taken into custody, police said.

At Darien Police Headquarters, police officials noted that he failed to submit to a breath test.

Church was held on a $250 bond overnight and later released after a court appearance on Thursday, Oct. 14.

