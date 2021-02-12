Cindy, A Dog, Stolen Along With Mercedes At Fairfield County I-95 Rest Area

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help finding a dog that was taken when a vehicle was stolen in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 12:30 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, at the northbound rest area in Fairfield, reported News 12.

The theft of the white Maltese, named Cindy, took place when two men pulled up in a Porsche beside the woman while she was pumping gas, and allegedly one of the men jumped into her Mercedes and drove away, the news channel said.

The Porsche, which was reportedly stolen, was found near the rest stop and the Mercedes was found the next day in Bridgeport, but Cindy the dog was gone.

State Police have apprehended one of the men who allegedly had the key fob on him, News 12 said.

Cindy the dog, does have a chip so if she's returned to a shelter, they will be able to contact the owner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 203-696-2500 or visit Lost Dogs on Paw Boost here to contact the owner.

