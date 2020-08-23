Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Burglary Under Investigation At Fitness Gym In Fairfield County

Zak Failla
Infinity Fitness on Heights Road in Darien.
Infinity Fitness on Heights Road in Darien. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Police in Fairfield County are attempting to locate a suspect who broke into an area fitness center and stole items.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to Infinity Fitness on Heights Road shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 10, where there was a report of a break-in.

Police said that the owner said that he arrived at the gym at 8 a.m. that day to open the business and noticed that things in the office had been moved around, and that a pair of headphones were missing.

The owner said that he continued to check the gym and found that other items had been moved throughout the facility from the last time it had been closed.

According to police, there were no signs of forced entry, and no other items were reported missing. The headphones had an estimated value of approximately $250. 

