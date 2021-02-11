Brothers, Juvenile Nabbed For Fairfield County Robbery, Police Say

Two Fairfield County teen brothers and a juvenile were arrested in connection with a street robbery last year.

The Shelton Police Department arrested 19-year-old Eliezer Reyes, his 18-year-old brother Jose Reyes, both of Shelton, and a third juvenile suspect, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, for a Shelton for a street robbery, which occurred in December, said Det. Christopher Nugent.

According to Nugent, on Thursday, Dec. 10, Shelton Police and EMS responded to a man being assaulted in the area of Coram Avenue and White Street, Nugent said.

Witnesses to the incident reported three males kicking and punching the victim on the ground. Upon arrival officers and EMS located the victim, who said he was robbed of his backpack, which contained all his personal possessions.

The victim was transported to the hospital for injuries he sustained as a result of the assault and robbery, Nugent said.

Officers canvassed the area, however, were unable to immediately locate the suspects who fled the area.

A follow-up investigation conducted by the Detective Bureau resulted in the recovery of the victim's backpack and the identification of the three suspects, Nugent said.

Arrest warrants were granted and the three were arrested and charged with robbery, assault, and larceny.

Both were held on a $150,000 bond and will be transported to Milford Superior Court on Thursday, Feb. 11.

The juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court in Bridgeport.

