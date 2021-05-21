Body Of Missing CT Mom Found, Police Say

The body of a missing Connecticut mother who hasn't been seen in 12 days has been found.

Jessica Edwards of South Windsor, who has been missing for 12 days, was found Friday, May 21 in an East Hartford neighborhood.

Edwards, 30, the mother of a 7-month-old boy, was last seen on Mother's Day when she visited her sister and mother in East Hartford, said South Winsdor PD Sergeant Mark Cleverdon.

Police said her husband told officers that she left their condominium early the next day and hasn't been seen since.

When she left, she did not take her own vehicle and her phone was off, police have said.

Her case has made national headlines as officers search for the young mother.

Cleverdon said the department would reveal more about the discovery of her body.

