Body Of 20-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located In CT Swimming Area

The body of a drowning victim has been recovered in northern Connecticut near the Massachusetts border.

At about 3:10 on Thursday, Aug. 26, Connecticut State Police from Troop C in Tolland, received a report of a possible drowning in the area of 21 Lyons Rd., in Stafford Springs.

A 911 caller reported that an adult male had gone into a swimming area and had not resurfaced.

CT State Police and Stafford Constables responded to assist the fire department in searching the area and located the body of the victim, now identified as Alaine Nitch-Ball, age 20, a resident of Somers, in Tolland County.

This investigation remains active.

