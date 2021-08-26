Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Body Of 20-Year-Old Drowning Victim Located In CT Swimming Area

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The swimming area in Stafford Springs where the incident happened.
The swimming area in Stafford Springs where the incident happened. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The body of a drowning victim has been recovered in northern Connecticut near the Massachusetts border.

At about 3:10 on Thursday, Aug. 26, Connecticut State Police from Troop C in Tolland, received a report of a possible drowning in the area of 21 Lyons Rd., in Stafford Springs. 

A 911 caller reported that an adult male had gone into a swimming area and had not resurfaced. 

CT State Police and Stafford Constables responded to assist the fire department in searching the area and located the body of the victim, now identified as Alaine Nitch-Ball, age 20, a resident of Somers,  in Tolland County. 

This investigation remains active. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.