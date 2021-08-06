Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Local Officials Given Power To Reinstate Mask Mandates In Connecticut
Police & Fire

Body Found In Vehicle, CT State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Durkee Road, the area where the vehicle was located.
Durkee Road, the area where the vehicle was located. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in a wooded area.

The body was discovered in Tolland County in the town of Somers late Thursday, Aug. 5 on Durkee Road.

Somers is located upstate, on the Massachusetts border with Connecticut. Durkee Road is located about two miles from the border.

State Police, who are releasing little information, did not say why the death was suspicious or release a cause of death.

The identity of the deceased is also not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.