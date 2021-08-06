Body Found In Vehicle, CT State Police Say

Connecticut State Police are investigating a suspicious incident after a person was found dead inside a vehicle in a wooded area.

The body was discovered in Tolland County in the town of Somers late Thursday, Aug. 5 on Durkee Road.

Somers is located upstate, on the Massachusetts border with Connecticut. Durkee Road is located about two miles from the border.

State Police, who are releasing little information, did not say why the death was suspicious or release a cause of death.

The identity of the deceased is also not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.