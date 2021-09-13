Body Found In CT Pond

Police are investigating after a body was found in a Connecticut pond.

The body of a man was found after Hartford Police received information regarding a body floating in a pond at Bushnell Park around 7:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 12.

When officers arrived at the park they retrieved the man's body, said Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police.

At this point in the investigation, there are no obvious signs of trauma, Boisvert said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took custody of the man's body.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crimes Scene Divisions responded and assumed the investigation which is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.