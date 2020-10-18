Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bloody Footprints At Hotel In Fairfield County Prompt Police Investigation

Joe Lombardi
Norwalk Inn
Norwalk Inn Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The discovery of bloody footprints led to a police investigation in Fairfield County.

On Saturday, Oct. 17 at approximately 10:15 p.m., Norwalk Police received a call from Norwalk Inn staff members requesting assistance as they had located bloody footprints leading to a guest’s room. 

Upon arrival, officers located the prints and gathered information from the staff regarding the guest, according to Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

Several officers were speaking through a closed door with the guest, who was not cooperative, said police.

Simultaneously, another group of officers began following the bloody trail’s path, police said. 

A canine team from an outside agency was called to assist. 

The bloody trail ended in an area near South Main Street, according to police.

Eventually, the non-cooperative guest was brought to Norwalk Hospital for treatment of a leg wound of unknown causes. The injury is not life-threatening. 

The actual cause of the injury has not been determined, but the case remains open, Norwalk Police said.

