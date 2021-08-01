Blaring Horn, Crash, Leads To Fairfield County Man's Arrest For DUI, Police Say

A blaring car horn and then a crash led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man for allegedly driving while under the influence.

The incident took place on Friday, July 16, when a Wilton Police officer heard a car horn while he was in the parking lot of Cricket Lane across from Town Hall which made him look toward Route 7.

He saw a pickup truck southbound quickly change lanes from the left to the right lane, cutting through traffic, then heard it and saw it accelerating in the right lane closing in very fast on an SUV which was slowing with its right turn signal activated, said Wilton PD Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

The pickup truck rear-ends the SUV which was turning in the business driveway of Naked Greens.

An investigation led to the arrest of Jorge Gonzalez, age 28, of Norwalk, charging him with:

DUI

Improper passing/cut in

Following too close/accident

Operating MV w/o minimum insurance

Operating unregistered MV

Gonzalez posted a $250 bond.

