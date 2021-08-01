Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Blaring Horn, Crash, Leads To Fairfield County Man's Arrest For DUI, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jorge Gonzalez
Jorge Gonzalez Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

A blaring car horn and then a crash led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man for allegedly driving while under the influence.

The incident took place on Friday, July 16, when a Wilton Police officer heard a car horn while he was in the parking lot of Cricket Lane across from Town Hall which made him look toward Route 7.

He saw a pickup truck southbound quickly change lanes from the left to the right lane, cutting through traffic, then heard it and saw it accelerating in the right lane closing in very fast on an SUV which was slowing with its right turn signal activated, said Wilton PD Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson. 

The pickup truck rear-ends the SUV which was turning in the business driveway of Naked Greens. 

An investigation led to the arrest of Jorge Gonzalez, age 28, of Norwalk, charging him with:

  • DUI
  • Improper passing/cut in
  • Following too close/accident
  • Operating MV w/o minimum insurance
  • Operating unregistered MV

Gonzalez posted a $250 bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.