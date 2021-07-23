Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Bicyclist Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A bicyclist was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Stratford.
The incident happened around 6:30 a.m., Friday, July 23, in Stratford, on Nichols Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, and the cyclist was transported to an area hospital with injuries, Stratford PD Capt. Frank Eannotti said.

Eannotti said the incident is still under investigation and did not say how seriously the cyclist was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

