Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Police & Fire

Barber Nabbed With Drugs, Gun In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Anthony Sanchez Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department
The gun and ammo seized. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

A Fairfield County barber was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a search of an area barbershop.

Anthony Sanchez, age 42, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, June 9, following a raid, which included the FBI and state police, at the Stylz barbershop located at 1156 State St., in Bridgeport, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

As a result of the investigation, police seized crack cocaine, digital scales, 1 Ruger .380 caliber handgun, several rounds of ammunition, powdered cocaine, heroin with fentanyl, ecstasy, Xanex, marijuana, and $1,914 in cash.

Some of the drugs seized.

Bridgeport Police Department

Sanchez was charged with:

  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
  • Possession of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school
  • Operation of a drug factory
  • Failure to keep narcotics in original container. 

 Bond was set at $500,000.

