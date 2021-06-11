Barber Nabbed With Drugs, Gun In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County barber was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a search of an area barbershop.

Anthony Sanchez, age 42, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, June 9, following a raid, which included the FBI and state police, at the Stylz barbershop located at 1156 State St., in Bridgeport, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.

As a result of the investigation, police seized crack cocaine, digital scales, 1 Ruger .380 caliber handgun, several rounds of ammunition, powdered cocaine, heroin with fentanyl, ecstasy, Xanex, marijuana, and $1,914 in cash.

Some of the drugs seized. Bridgeport Police Department

Sanchez was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession of narcotics with intent to sell

Possession of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school

Operation of a drug factory

Failure to keep narcotics in original container.

Bond was set at $500,000.

