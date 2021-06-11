Barber Nabbed With Drugs, Gun In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County barber was arrested on multiple drug and weapons charges following a search of an area barbershop.
Anthony Sanchez, age 42, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Wednesday, June 9, following a raid, which included the FBI and state police, at the Stylz barbershop located at 1156 State St., in Bridgeport, said Captain Kevin Gilleran.
As a result of the investigation, police seized crack cocaine, digital scales, 1 Ruger .380 caliber handgun, several rounds of ammunition, powdered cocaine, heroin with fentanyl, ecstasy, Xanex, marijuana, and $1,914 in cash.
Sanchez was charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance
- Criminal possession of a firearm
- Possession of narcotics with intent to sell
- Possession of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a school
- Operation of a drug factory
- Failure to keep narcotics in original container.
Bond was set at $500,000.
