Arrest Made In CT Officer-Involved Shooting, State Police Say

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection with an officer-involved shooting.

New Haven County resident Corneilus McCullough, age 29, of Derby, was arrested on Monday, April 26, after he allegedly shot at a person driving by in a vehicle while talking to a Derby Police officer who then shot McCullough in the leg, said the Connecticut State Police.

The incident unfolded around 7 a.m. Monday when two people approached the police officer's cruiser at a red light wanting to speak with him, state police said.

When the officer got out of the vehicle, McCullough allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at a passing vehicle. The officer then shot McCullough in the leg and disarmed him, state police said.

The officer is being investigated as a matter of procedure by the state police when an officer is involved in a shooting.

After the shooting, state police arrested McCullough, who is on the deadly weapon offender registry and is not a valid pistol permit holder, when he was released from the hospital and charged him with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a weapon, state police said.

He is being held at the Bridgeport Correctional Center on a $300,000 bond, which he could not post, police said.

Additional charges are pending further investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.