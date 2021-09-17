Arrest Made In Connection To Fatal Fairfield County Shooting

A man has been charged with the death of a 49-year-old Fairfield County resident who was gunned down on a city street last year.

Ernest Rosario, age 20, of Harlem, was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 16 in connection with the Dec. 2020 murder of Jeffrey Vanech, of Stamford.

Vancech was found shot multiple times while he sat in a car at the corner of Henry and Cedar streets, according to Lt. Tom Scanlon of the Stamford Police.

Rosario, who was wanted on a warrant, was nabbed when Officer Timothy Speer, spotted him walking in the area of the Stamford train station.

Officer Speer detained Rosario in the upper level of the train station with the assistance of an MTA police officer.

Rosario possessed an amount of crack cocaine and a 9mm handgun at the time of his arrest, Scanlon said.

Rosario was charged with murder that has a court set $2.5 million dollar bond. He was also charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a permit

Possession of a high capacity magazine

Interfering with police

Possession of narcotics

Possession with intent to sell

Operating a drug factory

He was held on an additional $250,000 dollar bond for those charges.

"The Stamford Police applauds the efforts of its investigative team on this lengthy and complicated investigation," Scanlon said. "The Department hopes that this arrest will assist the Vanech family in getting closure and a sense of justice for the tragedy they have endured."

