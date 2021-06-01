Armed Thief Nabbed For Taking Packages From Front Porch In Fairfield County, Police Say

An armed Connecticut teen has just been arrested for allegedly breaking into vehicles and taking packages off of a front porch in Fairfield County last summer.

During the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 26, Fairfield Police were alerted to several motor vehicles that were broken into in the Lake Hills section of town, said Lt. Antonio Granata.

Police received reports from eight separate residents in the Lake Hills area reporting their vehicles were entered overnight and their personal belongings were stolen, Granta said.

In one of the incidents, a victim on Papurah Road had his wallet stolen from his vehicle, as well as packages stolen from his front porch.

The victim provided investigators with a Ring Door Bell video that showed two males running up to the front door of his home where packages were left outside overnight.

This occurred at 4:30 a.m.

"Alarmingly, one of the suspects is captured on the video holding a silver firearm, just feet from the complainants’ front doorstep," Granata said.

The suspects can be seen grabbing the packages and flee without incident.

Hours later, the same suspects are captured on surveillance video using the victim's stolen credit cards at a gas station in Wallingford, he added.

Fairfield Detectives collected DNA and latent fingerprint evidence from the targeted Lake Hills vehicles. One of the prints collected was forensically examined and matched that of East Hartford resident Malik Walker.

Walker was also identified on video surveillance at a Wallingford Gas Station using the stolen credit cards just hours after the cards were stolen from the Papurah Road victim.

In September of 2020, Walker was arrested by the Hartford Police Department after investigators conducted a search warrant of Walker’s home and discovered two handguns. He is currently in the Department of Corrections custody.

Walker, age 19, was arrested by Fairfield Detectives on a Superior Court Arrest Warrant on Tuesday, May 18, and charged with:

Burglary

Six counts of conspiracy to commit burglary

Larceny

Six counts of conspiracy to commit larceny

