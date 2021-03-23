Armed Man Attempts To Steal Car From CT Homeowner's Garage

Police in Connecticut are searching for three armed men who allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle out of a garage while the residents were at home.

The incident took place around 4:20 p.m., Monday, March 22, when Naugatuck Police Department officers responded to Jolie Road to investigate a possible carjacking.

The incident began when the homeowner investigated a noise at their residence and discovered a man sitting inside a vehicle in his garage, police said.

When confronted, the suspect produced a small pistol, pointed it at the homeowner, then fled from the residence to a white Acura MDX which had two other suspects inside.

The suspect with the firearm was described as a light-skinned, black or Hispanic male with all black clothes with a puffy hooded jacket.

The driver of the Acura was described as a light-skinned male, thin build, wearing a green and black jacket with a red and blue hat or due rag on his head.

The other occupant was a light-skinned Hispanic male, heavy set wearing all black.

There were no injuries from this incident.

A short time later, Waterbury Police responded to Windy Drive, Waterbury for a report of a motor vehicle into a home. Police found the motor vehicle unoccupied.

Police canvassed the area, and it was reported that the occupants of the motor vehicle fled in another motor vehicle, possibly white.

The investigation is ongoing; however, it is believed that this white vehicle was involved in the incident on Jolie Road in Naugatuck prior to the incident in Waterbury, police said.

Naugatuck and Waterbury Police are continuing to work together on this investigation.

Any persons with information on the Naugatuck incident are asked to contact Naugatuck Police at 203-729-5221 or the NPD confidential tip line at 203-720-1010.

