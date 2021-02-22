Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Area Man Killed After Hitting Parked Vehicle

Kathy Reakes
An area man was killed after hitting a parked vehicle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Connecticut man has died after hitting an unoccupied parked vehicle, closing two roadways.

Mark Thibault, age 36, of Milford, was killed around 6:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 22, in the area of E Broadway and Surf Avenue in Milford, the Milford Police said.

According to police, Thibault was traveling eastbound on E Broadway when he struck another vehicle parked on E Broadway.

Thibault sustained life-threatening injuries and was immediately transported by the Milford Fire Department to Bridgeport Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milford Police Traffic Division at 203-785-4764.

The investigation is still ongoing and E Broadway between Seaside Ave and Surf Ave remains closed. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. 

