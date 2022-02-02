Alert Issued For Wanted CT Man With Warrants Totaling $60,000

Police investigators in Connecticut are asking for the public’s assistance as they look to track down a wanted man with multiple warrants out for his arrest.

In Hartford County, the Enfield Police Department issued an alert for Jeffrey Nentwig, who is wanted on three active warrants totaling $60,000 in bonds.

Nentwig was arrested in January 2014 and charged in a holdup at Angie’s State Line Package Store on Enfield Street in Enfield, where he allegedly brandished a handgun and demanded money.

He reportedly later confessed to multiple other robberies.

Anyone with information regarding Nentwig or his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Enfield Police Department by calling (860) 763-6400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.