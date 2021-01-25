Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Here Are Latest Snowfall Projections, New Change In Time Frame For Storm System
Police & Fire

Alert Issued For Scammers Posing As Law Enforcement In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Cell phone
Cell phone Photo Credit: Daily Voice

Police are warning residents of phone scammers posing as local law enforcement and threatening residents there is a warrant for their arrest.

The scammers then demands the resident pay a large amount of money, such as $3,000 to have the charges dismissed, according to an advisory from the Norwalk Police Department.

The scammer usually asks for payment by money transfer, gift card, or some type of electronic money transfer, police said. 

Police said residents should remember, the court and law enforcement will never demand money over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, Norwalk Police said to hang up and provide all the details of the call here.

Police also reminding residents to never share any personal information, such as birthdates, social security numbers, or bank account details over the phone.

If you are the victim, please call 203-854-3000 to make a report.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.