Alert Issued For Scammers Posing As Law Enforcement In Fairfield County

Police are warning residents of phone scammers posing as local law enforcement and threatening residents there is a warrant for their arrest.

The scammers then demands the resident pay a large amount of money, such as $3,000 to have the charges dismissed, according to an advisory from the Norwalk Police Department.

The scammer usually asks for payment by money transfer, gift card, or some type of electronic money transfer, police said.

Police said residents should remember, the court and law enforcement will never demand money over the phone.

If you receive a call like this, Norwalk Police said to hang up and provide all the details of the call here.

Police also reminding residents to never share any personal information, such as birthdates, social security numbers, or bank account details over the phone.

If you are the victim, please call 203-854-3000 to make a report.

