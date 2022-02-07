Alert Issued For Scam With Callers Posing As Police Officers In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County police department is warning residents of numerous scam calls which appear to be targeting doctors.

The Fairfield Police Department reported the calls to involve a person claiming to be a member of the Fairfield Police Department and the phone number appears as belonging to the department's non-emergency number.

The recipient of the call is told they missed a court appearance in which they were required to provide expert testimony in a case potentially involving a patient and that as a result, a warrant for their arrest has been issued, the department said.

Some doctors report receiving a voicemail stating there is a “confidential legal matter” that needs to be discussed and are given a number to call back which does not belong to the police department.

"These calls are fake and the phone number on the caller ID is being “spoofed” or altered to appear as if they are coming for the police department," the department said.

Recipients should ignore the call and do not respond.

The Fairfield Police Department does not generally call individuals regarding active arrest warrants and never calls anyone regarding missed court appearances.

These types of calls usually result in the scammer soliciting money for bonds and threatening immediate arrest if the bond is not paid.

The Fairfield Police Department does not take bond payment over the phone and bonds are only ever accepted following an arrest, not to prevent one.

The department is encouraging any resident who is contacted by an unknown individual and is asked for money to contact the Fairfield Police Department if they are concerned or in doubt about the legitimacy of the call.

"Odds are, the call is a scam with the purpose of extorting individuals for money," they added.

Anyone receiving such a call should contact the police at 203-254-4800.

