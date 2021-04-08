Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Alert Issued For CT Woman Wanted For Homicide

Kathy Reakes
Melissa Feliciano
Melissa Feliciano Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have out an alert for a woman wanted for the murder of a 75-year-old Hartford County man.

Melissa Feliciano, 31, is wanted for felony murder, murder, robbery, and larceny for the homicide that occurred in Rocky Hill on Monday, April 6, in the death of Robert Iacobucci.

Feliciano is described as being 5 foot 2, 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police said they don’t know if she has any weapons.

Feliciano was a caretaker of Iacobucci's, and according to state police arrest records, one of three people who police believe were involved in his death.

She disappeared after the murder.

 Franklyn Cruz, 42, and Madeline Dickey, 35, were arrested late Monday, after a witness and friend of Cruz's called police to ask them to check on Iacobucci and then told them the story of what happened at the home during the homicide.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Feliciano is asked to contact Detective Scott or Troop H Major Crimes at (860) 534-1000.

