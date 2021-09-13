Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Acrobat Seriously Injured After Falling 25-30 Feet At Fairfield County Festival

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
An acrobat fell more than 25 feet while performing at the popular Norwalk Oyster Festival.
An acrobat fell more than 25 feet while performing at the popular Norwalk Oyster Festival. Photo Credit: Norwalk Oyster Festival

An acrobat who fell about 30 feet from a performance apparatus at a Fairfield County festival is expected to recover.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Norwalk Oyster Festival Saturday when one of the performers, Walter Murcia, with the Pirates Of the Colombian Caribbean acrobatic show fell about 25 to 30 feet from an apparatus.

According to Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino, Murcia sustained serious injuries after hitting the ground. 

Norwalk Police Officers began tending to the injured person, The acrobat, from East Bradenton, Florida, was transported to Norwalk Hospital for critical care, and EMS personnel were quickly directed to the scene. 

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said Murcia sustained a broken leg and a possible head injury.

The acrobat is expected to recover. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.