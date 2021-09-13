Acrobat Seriously Injured After Falling 25-30 Feet At Fairfield County Festival

An acrobat who fell about 30 feet from a performance apparatus at a Fairfield County festival is expected to recover.

The incident took place around 4 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Norwalk Oyster Festival Saturday when one of the performers, Walter Murcia, with the Pirates Of the Colombian Caribbean acrobatic show fell about 25 to 30 feet from an apparatus.

According to Norwalk Police Sgt. Sofia Gulino, Murcia sustained serious injuries after hitting the ground.

Norwalk Police Officers began tending to the injured person, The acrobat, from East Bradenton, Florida, was transported to Norwalk Hospital for critical care, and EMS personnel were quickly directed to the scene.

Norwalk Mayor Harry Rilling said Murcia sustained a broken leg and a possible head injury.

The acrobat is expected to recover.

