92-Year-Old Killed In Three-Car Crash, CT State Police Say

A 92-year-old man was killed during a three-car crash in Connecticut over the weekend.

The crash took place around 2:30 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 7, in Windham County on Route 44, in Ashford, said the Connecticut State Police.

According to troopers, the crash occurred when a westbound Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Alexandra Barsky, age 35 of New Jersey, slowed down for a vehicle that was turning in front of her when the vehicle behind her, a 1993 Dodge 350 pickup, driven by John Brozek, age 32, of Coventry attempted to avoid hitting her.

As he tried to avoid the crash, state police said he swerved left and struck a 2017 Subaru Forester driven by Gerad Cinqmars, age 92, of Killingly, head-on. The Forester then sideswiped the Jeep.

Cinqmars was rushed to Windham Hospital with critical injuries where he was later died, state police said.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Trooper Samantha Haynes at 860-896-3200.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.