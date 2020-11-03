85-Year-Old Hit By Vehicle In Fairfield County Survives Crash

An 85-year-old Fairfield County man who was hit by a vehicle while crossing a roadway survived the crash.

The incident took place around 5;07 p.m., Monday, Nov. 2, when the Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center received a telephone call regarding a serious crash involving a pedestrian at 532 Success Ave., in Bridgeport, said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

According to Gilleran, a gray 2003 Honda Accord was traveling northbound on Success Avenue, when it struck the man as he walked across Success Avenue in the northbound lane.

The driver of the Honda Accord has been identified as 47-year-old Ruben Lebron of Bridgeport, Gilleran said.

The collision caused the elderly man to end up on the hood of the Honda, where he struck his head on the windshield, and then fell off into the northbound lane of Success Avenue.

The area of the crash. Bridgeport Police Department

Lebron pulled over to the side of the road and is cooperating with the police, Gilleran said.

Lebron and his single front passenger were uninjured.

The pedestrian was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by AMR ambulance. He was admitted to the hospital and is listed in stable condition with non- life-threatening injuries, he added.

Officer Judson Brown is the lead crash investigator for this incident. Anyone with further information may contact the Bridgeport Police Traffic Division at 203-576-7640.

