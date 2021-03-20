Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

66-Year-Old Man Busted After Probe Of Heroin/Fentanyl Dealing In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Some of the drugs seized.
Some of the drugs seized. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

A Fairfield County man was busted with a "significant" amount of heroin combined with fentanyl during a warrant search.

Walter Davis, age 66, was busted around 3 p.m., Friday, March 19, in Norwalk.

Davis was searched following a six-month investigation into drug dealing in the greater Fairfield County area by the department's Special Services Unit, said Norwalk PD Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

When Davis, of Norwalk, known as "Baby Love," was detained by the Special Services team, he was found to be in possession of 348 bags of the packaged heroin/fentanyl. 

All of the glassine envelopes containing the heroin/fentanyl mixture were stamped “takeover”. The street value for the illicit substance is estimated to be $20,000, Gulino said.

Davis has an extensive criminal history with 19 arrests, the first dating back to 1973. He is a 16 time convicted felon on numerous charges including narcotics, robbery, larceny, violation of probation, failure to appear, escape, assault, burglary, and smuggling narcotics in the mail, Gulino said.

Following his arrest he was charged with:

  • Two counts of possession of a controlled substance 
  • Possession of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a daycare
  • Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell
  • Possession with intent to sell controlled substance within 1500 feet of a daycare

Davis was held on a $150,000 bond.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.