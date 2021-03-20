66-Year-Old Man Busted After Probe Of Heroin/Fentanyl Dealing In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man was busted with a "significant" amount of heroin combined with fentanyl during a warrant search.

Walter Davis, age 66, was busted around 3 p.m., Friday, March 19, in Norwalk.

Davis was searched following a six-month investigation into drug dealing in the greater Fairfield County area by the department's Special Services Unit, said Norwalk PD Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

When Davis, of Norwalk, known as "Baby Love," was detained by the Special Services team, he was found to be in possession of 348 bags of the packaged heroin/fentanyl.

All of the glassine envelopes containing the heroin/fentanyl mixture were stamped “takeover”. The street value for the illicit substance is estimated to be $20,000, Gulino said.

Davis has an extensive criminal history with 19 arrests, the first dating back to 1973. He is a 16 time convicted felon on numerous charges including narcotics, robbery, larceny, violation of probation, failure to appear, escape, assault, burglary, and smuggling narcotics in the mail, Gulino said.

Following his arrest he was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a controlled substance

Possession of a controlled substance within 1500 feet of a daycare

Possession of controlled substance with intent to sell

Possession with intent to sell controlled substance within 1500 feet of a daycare

Davis was held on a $150,000 bond.

Norwalk Police Tip Line: 203-854-3111.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.