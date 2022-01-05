57-Year-Old CT Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes Down Embankment

Connecticut State Police are investigating a single-car crash that killed a 57-year-old man.

The crash took place in Windham County around 6.29 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, on I-395 in Plainfield, state police said.

According to Trooper Kyle Ambrose, Peter Burns of the Town of Plainfield in Windham County, was driving about a mile north of Exit 29 when he lost control of the vehicle and veered off the shoulder, and hit a speed limit sign.

The vehicle then crossed the highway colliding with a wire guardrail on the right shoulder where it continued down an embankment and struck several trees, state police said.

Burns was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is being investigated by Ambrose.

